Minnesota Twins (30-22, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (20-30, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (0-2, 4.19 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Tigers: Alex Faedo (1-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -133, Tigers +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

Detroit has a 20-30 record overall and a 13-15 record in home games. The Tigers have the seventh-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.48.

Minnesota has a 13-11 record in road games and a 30-22 record overall. The Twins have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .245.

The matchup Thursday is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Twins hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has six doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 RBI while hitting .192 for the Tigers. Jonathan Schoop is 13-for-41 with five doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has five doubles, a home run and 12 RBI while hitting .351 for the Twins. Gio Urshela is 13-for-35 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored by one run

Twins: 4-6, .251 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Grossman: 10-Day IL (neck), Elvin Rodriguez: day-to-day (lower body), Miguel Cabrera: day-to-day (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: day-to-day (pectoral), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.