Minnesota Twins (29-20, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-29, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer (1-0, 1.04 ERA, .81 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Tigers: Rony Garcia (0-0, 3.00 ERA, .83 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -149, Tigers +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers lead 1-0 in a five-game series against the Minnesota Twins.

Detroit has gone 11-14 at home and 18-29 overall. The Tigers have gone 4-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Minnesota has gone 12-9 on the road and 29-20 overall. The Twins have gone 9-5 in games decided by one run.

Tuesday's game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Twins hold a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBI for the Tigers. Harold Castro is 7-for-23 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 11 home runs while slugging .508. Luis Arraez is 19-for-40 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .224 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Twins: 6-4, .291 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Robbie Grossman: 10-Day IL (neck), Elvin Rodriguez: day-to-day (lower body), Miguel Cabrera: day-to-day (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Carlos Correa: day-to-day (covid-19), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: day-to-day (pectoral), Max Kepler: day-to-day (leg), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.