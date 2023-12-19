Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DETROIT — A Detroit police officer has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 71-year-old man who fell to the ground after he was punched in the face, authorities said Tuesday.

Daryl Vance of Detroit died in September after three weeks in a hospital.

Vance was punched during a ''verbal confrontation'' with a 29-year-old officer outside a bowling alley on Sept. 1, the prosecutor's office said. He fell to the ground and hit his head.

The on-duty officer was responding to a call that Vance was being disorderly.

''Police officers frequently deal with citizens who are disorderly and verbally unpleasant. But the evidence in this case shows that the officer allegedly was the aggressor, and his actions went criminally beyond what was necessary in this situation," prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

The officer is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday.