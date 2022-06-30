A former martial arts instructor in Detroit Lakes, Minn., has received a 12-year term for sexually assaulting two girls.

Patrick D. Fineday, 65, was sentenced Wednesday in Becker County District Court after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Fineday is expected to serve about 7¾ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

The victims were not students of Fineday, but he was a longtime martial arts instructor in the area who was known to have worked with many young students.

According to the criminal complaint:

An 11-year-old girl told the Sheriff's Office that Fineday had been sexually abusing her for about the past five years at his home in Detroit Lakes.

Fineday admitted to police that he assaulted the girl. He also admitted to sexually abusing another girl when she was 12 years old.