Minnesota Timberwolves (20-21, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (11-33, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pistons -6; over/under is 233

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to break its three-game slide when the Pistons take on Minnesota.

The Pistons are 5-14 on their home court. Detroit is 4-18 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Timberwolves are 8-12 in road games. Minnesota ranks ninth in the NBA scoring 14.7 fast break points per game. Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves averaging 3.1.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 1 the Pistons won 116-104 led by 28 points from Bojan Bogdanovic, while Edwards scored 30 points for the Timberwolves.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogdanovic is scoring 21.0 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 13.8 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 17.1 points and 6.4 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 24.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 115.5 points, 41.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.4 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 112.3 points, 40.1 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic: out (right calf), Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), Jalen Duren: out (ankle), Isaiah Stewart: day to day (shoulder), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Isaiah Livers: out (shoulder).

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Anthony Edwards: day to day (hip), Jordan McLaughlin: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.