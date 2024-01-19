Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Milwaukee Bucks (28-13, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-37, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to stop its four-game home losing streak with a victory over Milwaukee.

The Pistons are 1-7 against the rest of their division. Detroit is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 3.3.

The Bucks are 6-6 against opponents in the Central Division. Milwaukee is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The Pistons score 111.9 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 120.3 the Bucks give up. The Bucks are shooting 49.9% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 49.5% the Pistons' opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bucks won 146-114 in the last matchup on Dec. 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is averaging 14.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Pistons. Alec Burks is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 20.4 points and 5.6 assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 118.7 points, 42.4 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.5 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 121.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.7 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (knee), Monte Morris: out (quad).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.