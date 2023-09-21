Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts out looking at the Vikings and Minnesota United, both of whom appear to be in desperation mode. The Vikings have made two roster moves this week — signing guard Dalton Risner and trading for running back Cam Akers — in hopes of jump-starting their running game and reversing their 0-2 start. To Rand, it's the sign that the plan was not good at the start. The Loons, meanwhile, gave up three late goals in a 4-3 loss to Los Angeles to tumble out of playoff position.

13:00: Randy Johnson joins Rand to discuss the Gophers football team, which needs more offensive consistency than it has shown so far. An opportunity exists this weekend to gain a win and confidence against Northwestern, but not without improvement.

28:00: The Lynx season is over, but the Wild season is just starting. Welcome to late September.

