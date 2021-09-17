INDIANAPOLIS – Derek Law, making his first start in 231 career minor league games, pitched four shutout innings as the St. Paul Saints defeated the Indianapolis Indians 8-0 Thursday night at Victory Field.

Law, Chandler Shepherd, Vinny Nittoli and Robin Leyer combined on a two-hitter with nine strikeouts for the Saints. Shepherd was the winning pitcher, following Law with two shutout innings.

BJ Boyd gave the Saints a 1-0 lead in the second with an RBI double. They made it 2-0 in the fourth as Mark Contreras led off with a double to left-center. Jimmy Kerrigan's one-out single moved Contreras to third, and Boyd's groundout scored Contreras.

The Saints scored two in the fifth as Sherman Johnson and Drew Stankiewicz led off the inning with walks and Jose Miranda hit a two-run double to left.

Kerrigan led off the Saints' four-run sixth with a single and later scored on a Damek Tomscha single. Kerrigan finished the night 3-for-5 with two runs scored.

Miranda capped the inning with a two-run home run to left, his 15th of the season.