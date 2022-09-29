A week ago, the front office backed Twins manager Rocco Baldelli's future with the club despite missing the playoffs in back-to-back years. And Thursday, the front office earned that same support from their bosses.

Twins President Dave St. Peter said Derek Falvey, the team's president of baseball operations, will "be back in 2023 and ... many, many years after that."

"Everybody in our organization is disappointed with the way our season has played out. I don't know that there's anybody that has more angst over it than Derek Falvey," St. Peter said. "... We think we have a very dynamic, smart, forward thinking leader."

Falvey and General Manager Thad Levine both came to the Twins after the 2016 season and brought Baldelli on as manager ahead of the 2019 season. Under Falvey and Levine, the Twins have compiled a 449-414 record, not counting the Twins' series final against the White Sox on Thursday.

The Twins have made it to the playoffs three times in the span — 2017, 2019 and 2020 — but have failed to win a single postseason game.

St. Peter said he's evaluated the front office on its entire body of work, not just the past two tough seasons, and gave it "high marks," partly for the tenacity the duo has shown.

"I know we'll go into the offseason, and these guys, Derek and Thad and his team, they'll be aggressive when they need to be," St. Peter said. "... They've demonstrated that since they've been here. We were criticized for years for being too passive as a baseball operation. This group has never been passive. Look at their track record. You can criticize the trades, you can criticize the signings, but they're going to shake the tree and try to make us better for 2023."

The two did succeed in bringing in a big free agent by signing Carlos Correa for 2022, though the nature of his deal likely means he's a one-and-done Twin. But St. Peter recognized the need for some self-reflection, especially in terms of injuries and trades.

The Twins have endured many long-term ailments to key players, including franchise center fielder Byron Buxton. The team has also traded for players only to very quickly lose them to injury — including starters Chris Paddack and Tyler Mahle.