Derek Chauvin's police badge will destroyed, and his badge number — 1087 — will never be assigned to another Minneapolis police officer, officials said Thursday.

Chauvin, the former cop serving a sentence of more than 22 years for the 2020 murder of George Floyd, returned to the public psyche Thursday after the City Council approved settlements of two lawsuits against Chauvin stemming from incidents three years before he encountered Floyd.

In both 2017 incidents, police body cameras captured Chauvin kneeling on the neck of an unarmed person — images hauntingly similar to how he killed Floyd.

The settlement, combined with the anticipated release of the footage from each 2017 arrest, provided the occasion for Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Brian O'Hara to announce what Frey called a "symbolic but important" attempt to purge the city of Chauvin's legacy.

"The Minneapolis police has a tradition to recycle the badge numbers that are no longer assigned to a current officer," O'Hara said at a news conference following approval of the settlements. "This badge, betrayed and so egregiously dishonored, will be destroyed, and the badge number permanently removed from our rosters so that no future Minneapolis police officer should have to wear it."