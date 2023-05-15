Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

LOS ANGELES — Atlanta grabbed Dereck Rodríguez from the Twins on Monday by claiming the righthanded pitcher on waivers.

Rodríguez was designated for assignment Saturday when the Twins called up Cole Sands from St. Paul. Rodríguez made one appearance for the Twins this season and two last season, and was 2-0 in seven games for the Saints this season.

The 30-year-old is the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodríguez and is a converted outfielder. A Miami native, he pitched in 51 games for the Giants from 2018-20.

The Braves added Rodríguez to their 40-man roster and optioned him to Class AAA Gwinnett. The Gwinnett Stripers play 35 miles from Atlanta's Truist Field.

To make room on the 40-man, the Braves transferred injured pitcher Kyle Wright to the 60-day injured list to clear space. Wright, the only 20-game winner in the majors last season, has shoulder problems and isn't expected back until August.

The Twins open a three-game series at Dodger Stadium tonight.