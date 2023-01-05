Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-6, 2-2 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts the Denver Pioneers after Brooks Allen scored 30 points in St. Thomas' 71-64 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Tommies are 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 4-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Pioneers have gone 1-2 against Summit opponents. Denver ranks fifth in the Summit with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Tyree Corbett averaging 8.8.

The Tommies and Pioneers face off Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Rohde is shooting 42.6% and averaging 14.5 points for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Tommy Bruner is shooting 42.3% and averaging 16.7 points for the Pioneers. Justin Mullins is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

