Saint Thomas Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit)

Denver; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -1.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Denver Pioneers after Riley Miller scored 23 points in St. Thomas' 89-83 victory over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Pioneers are 7-3 in home games. Denver is the top team in the Summit with 39.6 points in the paint led by Touko Tainamo averaging 10.0.

The Tommies are 6-6 against conference opponents. St. Thomas scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Bruner is averaging 16.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Pioneers. Tainamo is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Andrew Rohde is averaging 15.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tommies. Miller is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Tommies: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.