MUNICH — Denmark advances to last 16 at European Championship with 0-0 draw against Serbia. Serbia has been eliminated.
Most Read
-
Woman charged following discovery of car she crashed on I-90 with Minneapolis murder victim in back
-
U retracts pioneering studies on stem cells, Alzheimer's
-
Seventeen manure pits reportedly overflow at large feedlots in southern Minnesota
-
The Rapidan Dam near Mankato will likely survive this flood. But what about the next?
-
Fired Mille Lacs executive who blew whistle on tribe's marijuana plans sues