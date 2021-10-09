NEW YORK — Tim DeMorat threw for 339 yards and four touchdowns to lead Fordham to a 54-7 victory over Wagner on Saturday.

Trey Snead added 70 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Rams (3-3), who totaled 197 yards on the ground and outgained Wagner 552-240.

Jaalon Frazier completed 13 of 19 passes for 102 yards for Wagner (0-6).

The Rams led 28-0 on a short touchdown run by Snead and three of DeMorat's TD throws before Wagner got on the board in the second quarter. Wagner's touchdown came on a 2-yard run by Frazier before Snead scored again and DeMorat threw his final TD pass in Fordham's 42-point first half.

In the third quarter, Sean Holland added a 45-yard TD run and Antonio Cortez Feria scored on a 2-yard run to close out the scoring for the Rams.

