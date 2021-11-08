MADISON, Wis. — A Democratic state lawmaker from suburban Milwaukee announced Monday she is running for lieutenant governor, setting up a primary with a longtime state senator from Milwaukee.

State Rep. Sara Rodriguez, of Brookfield, announced plans to run for lieutenant governor. She will face state Sen. Lena Taylor, who has been in the Senate for 18 years.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will be paired with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers as his running mate.

Rodriguez, who started a health care consulting business in 2020, was elected to the Assembly last year, taking a seat that had been under Republican control for years.

"I'm passionate about public health and I'm passionate about my community," Rodriguez said in a statement announcing her candidacy. "I'm running for Lieutenant Governor to be a partner to Governor Tony Evers, and I look forward to the journey ahead."

It will be Rodriguez's first run for statewide office. The office is open after current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes decided to run for U.S. Senate next year.

Republicans running for lieutenant governor include state Sen. Patrick Testin of Stevens Point, Lancaster Mayor David Varnam, and Ben Voelkel, former communications director for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.