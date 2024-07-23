WASHINGTON — Democratic leaders Schumer and Jeffries endorse Harris, capping off their party's swift embrace of her 2024 candidacy.
Most Read
-
HealthPartners pulling out of UnitedHealthcare's Medicare Advantage network
-
Chaos spreads beyond MSP Airport as Delta scrubs hundreds of flights for a fifth straight day
-
Hamline University settles with instructor who showed images of Prophet Muhammad
-
Two groundbreaking Minneapolis breweries are joining forces in the North Loop
-
Wedding celebration turns to chaos when Duluth tourist boat hit rocks during cruise