WASHINGTON — Democrat Alex Padilla advances to November special election for U.S. Senate in California. (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Padilla won the special election; a second candidate will also advance to the special election in November.).
Most Read
-
Restaurant roll call: The latest openings and closings in the Twin Cities
-
Minnesota workers can apply for 'hero pay' starting Wednesday
-
Facing two extra weeks, Minneapolis families wonder if students really have to go to class
-
Target will slash prices, warns profit will shrink this summer
-
Who's getting Minnesota's new 'hero pay,' and how will it work?