As chef de cuisine at Demi, Adam Ritter was instrumental in opening and developing the menu at Gavin Kaysen's 20-seat tasting menu spot. When it opened in 2018, Demi garnered four stars from the Star Tribune and was a national James Beard finalist for Best New Restaurant.

Now, Ritter is taking those bona fides to south Minneapolis for a place of his own. Ritter has left Demi, and, with his wife and partner, Jeanie Janas, will open Bûcheron in the coming months.

The French American neighborhood restaurant will take over the snug and homey former Corner Table and Revival space, at 4257 Nicollet Av.

With a name meaning "lumberjack" in French, Bûcheron will draw "inspiration from the Bistronomy movement in Paris and the skill and craftsmanship of generations of lumberjacks who worked and lived in our home state of Minnesota," according to a release.

The "elevated neighborhood restaurant" will reflect Ritter's Minnesota family farm roots and his French culinary background. Ritter worked at Michelin-starred restaurants in Las Vegas and Healdsburg, Calif., before joining Kaysen's team at Spoon and Stable, and then Demi.

"He has been with me for the past seven years and helped make Demi into a beautiful and better restaurant," Kaysen wrote on Instagram.

There will be tasting menus and à la carte options with an emphasis on local and seasonal ingredients, and a beverage program focusing on small-production wines, local beers and specialty spirits. Cory Western is Bûcheron's chef de cuisine.

Christian Dean Architecture is redesigning the space, while retaining the storied corner's "warm and convivial atmosphere," with dim lighting, reclaimed wood and vintage fixtures.

Janas, who most recently was the operations director and business manager at Cooks of Crocus Hill, is hospitality director. Chefs will interact directly with guests, striking a "balance between professionalism and playful engagement." Tyler McLeod is general manager.

Bûcheron will serve dinner Monday through Saturday. Look for an opening by late this year or early next year. Follow bucheronrestaurant.com and instagram.com/bucheronmpls for updates.