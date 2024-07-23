Delta's woes following a technology glitch that knocked its systems offline stretched into its fifth day Tuesday, leading to hundreds more flights canceled or delayed and passengers left wondering if and when they may get to their destination.

By 8:45 a.m., the airline had called off 420 flights across its worldwide network, including 69 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Another 75 flights were running behind schedule, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com.

With the magnitude of the meltdown, things at Delta may not get better for days, said Kyle Potter, editor of Thrifty Travel.

"It broke Delta's operations... pushed them past the breaking point," he said in a phone call. The outage caused by a software upgrade carried out Friday by CrowdStrike took down Microsoft Windows operating systems worldwide, including hospitals, banks, businesses, government services and airlines.

While other airlines that were hit have largely recovered, Delta continues to struggle to catch up and get flights back in the air. The Atlanta-based airline had called off more than 4,000 flights through Sunday and topped 1,150 on Monday, according to FlightAware. With so many planes and crews not out of position and the system used to schedule them still languishing, it's questionable if Delta will be a reliable airline by the weekend, Potter said.

"If you need to be somewhere, it's time to book a flight with another airline," Potter said. "I always say hope for the best and plan for the worst, and right now I have no hope a Delta flight will take off with any certainty, or at all."

Thousands of passengers remained stranded at airports at Delta hubs, including Salt Lake City, Detroit, Boston, Minneapolis and New York. Alan Oberg, of Sioux Falls, has been stuck in Atlanta for the past four days, unable to get to North Carolina for a vacation and unable to get back to South Dakota.

"It's a cluster," he said in a phone interview. "We have been bumped four times and put on standby. The app does not work, the internet barely works.

Oberg and his wife, Jen, were able to go the local aquarium, but have spent many hours in the airport hoping and praying to get on a flight. He said he might get out of Atlanta on Wednesday.

Overnight, lines formed at the MSP Airport with travelers standing waiting well after midnight to rebook flights, according to posts on social media.

Delta said it's working hard to clear the backlog.

"I want to apologize to every one of you who have been impacted by these events," the airline's CEO Ed Bastian wrote to passengers in an email. "Delta is in the business of connecting the world, and we understand how difficult it can be when your travels are disrupted. Canceling a flight is always a last resort, and something we don't take lightly."

Delta has offered travelers waivers to passengers with trips planned through Tuesday, allowing them to rebook their trips, and have fare differences will be waived through Sunday. Travelers who experienced a "significant" delay or cancellation can also request a refund, according to the airline's cancellation and delayed flight information webpage.

Potter remined travelers to be as patient and kind as possible when interacting with gate agents, customer service representatives and those behind the ticket counter. "It's not their fault," he said.

Meanwhile, the United States Department of Transportation has opened an investigation into Delta to ensure the airline is following the law and taking care of passengers as widespread disruptions continue.

"All airline passengers have the right to be treated fairly, and I will make sure that right is upheld," said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Even when Delta eventually recovers, the airline might feel the fallout for months to come. Often seen as the nation's most reliable airline, something travelers are willing to pay extra for, Potter said the brand will likely take a hit and may drive flyers to explore other options.