Delta extension

Delta Air Lines has extended through 2023 the window for customers to rebook credits earned when they purchased but then canceled flights during the pandemic. Before the announcement, Delta eCredits were set to expire at the end of 2022. Now customers will be able to use the eCredits throughout 2024 if the trip is booked by Dec. 31, 2023. The new date will also apply to all tickets bought in 2022. Passengers are entitled to refunds under federal law if the airline cancels their flight — but if the passenger cancels, airlines generally provide only some form of credit or voucher, typically with a one-year expiration.

Associated Press

Camping surge

Many travelers have ditched hotels and resorts, finding the joy of a tent or RV. In the five years ending in 2020, data from Recreation.gov shows that camping reservations increased 68% on U.S. public lands. Hipcamp, which is similar to Airbnb, has seen even more explosive growth. "We've seen over 450% more people getting outside this past year than in 2019," said CEO Alyssa Ravasio. Another platform, Glamping Hub, experienced a surge in 2020 with an average annual increase of 109% for booking requests. Indiana, Nevada, South Dakota, Michigan and Wyoming saw the biggest increases between 2015 and 2020, according to a report by Outdoorsy.

Orlando Sentinel

Wave season

January is the first month of "wave season" in the cruise industry. Nearly all cruise lines — including Disney, Avalon Waterways and Scenic — are offering some sort of savings on cruises for this year. Besides saving money or earning perks, travelers can also take their pick of the best cabins. Booking now can also give travelers peace of mind due to flexible cancellation policies. Celebrity Cruises' "Cruise With Confidence" program, for example, offers the ability to cancel up to 48 hours prior to departure for any reason and receive a future cruise credit, without penalty. This is applicable to all sailings booked by March 31.

TravelPulse

Disney in 3-D

Walt Disney Co. has been approved for a patent to project moving 3-D images to interact with theme park visitors. The U.S. Patent Office approved the patent last month for a technology described as a "Virtual World Simulator." Disney officials say they have no immediate plans to use the technology. The technology described in the patent would not be geared for large audiences but would instead track individual visitors around the parks and project images specifically for them on nearby objects, buildings and walls. Imagine walking by a wall and having Mickey Mouse appear to wave and dance in front of you.

Los Angeles Times