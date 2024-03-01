Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Dell Technologies Inc., up $29.93 to $124.59.

The computer and technology services provider released strong fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

New York Community Bancorp Inc., down $1.24 to $3.55.

The bank announced the departure of its longtime CEO and delayed its annual report after finding ''material weaknesses'' in its internal controls.

Autodesk Inc., up $6.57 to $264.74.

The design software company's fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street's forecasts.

NetApp Inc., up $16.19 to $105.31.

The data storage company raised its profit forecast for the year.

Sweetgreen Inc., up $3.62 to $16.36.

The restaurant chain gave investors a strong revenue forecast.

Plug Power Inc., up 36 cents to $3.89.

The alternative energy company told investors it fixed the financial issues that previously put its continuing operations at risk.

The Cooper Companies, up $8.59 to $102.19.

The surgical and contact lens products maker raised its profit and revenue forecasts.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., down 23 cents to $1.29.

The biotechnology company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.