DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Delegates at UN climate talks in Dubai agree to 'transition away' from planet-warming fossil fuels, slash pollution.
Most Read
-
Down to three: Panel puts off final Minnesota flag decisions
-
John Rimarcik, restaurateur who shaped Twin Cities dining and the North Loop for 60 years, dies at 84
-
Hmong American activist, comedian kidnapped and killed in Colombia
-
The 5 best burgers in the Twin Cities area for 2023
-
Minneapolis' Armory criticized for taking 25% of bands' sales of merchandise