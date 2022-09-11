NEWARK, Del. — Nolan Henderson threw for three touchdowns, two to Braden Brose, and Delaware beat Delaware State 35-9 on Saturday for coach Ryan Carty's first win at Delaware Stadium.

Last week, Carty had a memorable head coaching debut as Delaware picked up its first win over an FBS program since 2007 by topping Navy.

Delaware took a 7-3 lead against Delaware State after Trey Austin blocked a punt and Quincy Watson recovered it in the end zone. The Delaware defense nearly scored in the third quarter when Kedrick Whitehead Jr. picked up a fumble and raced the other way before being tackled on the 11. Brose capped the 11-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown for a 21-3 lead.

Marcus Yarns had four carries for 99 yards and a score for Delaware (2-0). Thyrick Pitts caught seven passes for 94 yards and a score, and Brose made three catches for 37 yards.

Jared Lewis was 10-of-24 passing for 153 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown to Rahkeem Smith for Delaware State (1-1). Jonathan Cardoza-Chicas made a 54-yard field goal.

