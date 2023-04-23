ARLINGTON, Texas — Jacob deGrom struck out 11 batters in six innings to take the major league lead, showing no ill effects from the right wrist soreness that forced an early exit in his prior start, as the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-2 on Sunday.

Robbie Grossman hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs for the AL West-leading Rangers (14-7), who took two of three from major league-worst Oakland (4-18).

DeGrom (2-0) was pulled from his start last Monday at Kansas City after pitching four hitless innings. He threw 80 pitches on Sunday, allowing a two-run homer to Shea Langeliers. Only one run was earned. The two-time Cy Young Award winner allowed three hits and walked none.

DeGrom finished by striking out the side on 12 pitches for his 60th career game with double-digit strikeouts, fifth among active pitchers. His 43 Ks this season are two ahead of Toronto's Kevin Gausman, who also fanned 11 on Sunday.

Will Smith worked a scoreless ninth to complete the five-hitter and earn his second save. The Rangers have won six of seven and 10 of 13.

Kyle Muller (0-2), who grew up in nearby Dallas, gave up four runs on seven hits and four walks in five innings. The A's have lost their first seven series for the first time and their record through 22 games is the worst in franchise history.

Grossman's homer in the second inning, his second this year, gave Texas a 3-0 lead. He had a sacrifice fly in the fourth after Marcus Semien had an infield hit to second that was called a groundout on the field. Texas successfully challenged the call.

Langeliers, from nearby Keller High and Baylor University, homered on a first-pitch slider from deGrom in the fifth after Jordan Diaz reached on a throwing error by shortstop Ezequiel Duran.

UP NEXT

Athletics: The road trip continues with LHP Ken Waldichuk (0-2, 7.65 ERA) facing the Los Angeles Angels in the opener of a four-game series on Monday.

Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 5.40) on Monday will open a three-game road series against Cincinnati Reds and LHP Nick Lodolo (2-1, 4.98).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports