A Ramsey County District Court judge rejected a request from defense attorneys representing Nicholas Firkus to acquit their client on the grounds that prosecutors have provided "zero direct evidence that he murdered his wife."

In making his decision, Judge Leonardo Castro said premeditation and intent rest on circumstantial evidence, and that the evidence submitted by the state "could sustain a conviction, so the order is denied."

"Motive is not an element of murder, but a motive can explain a reason for an act," he said.

Defense attorneys called their first witnesses Thursday afternoon, including Firkus' mother, Julie. She described her son as a handyman who could work on his house or others, as he demonstrated while working for the nonprofit Urban Homeworks. But she also said he was conflict-avoidant and never mentioned the couple's financial struggles.

"They didn't come to us and ask for help," Julie Firkus said. "They kept the secret to themselves."

Firkus is on trial for the April 25, 2010 murder of his wife, Heidi Firkus, who was shot in the couple's St. Paul home. Defense attorneys said Firkus struggled with an intruder and that the shotgun in his hand went off twice. One shot hit Heidi in the back, killing her, and a second struck Nicholas in the leg before the intruder ran off, they said.

Prosecutors contend that Firkus killed his wife because he had not told her that they were to be evicted from their home on the 1700 block of W. Minnehaha Avenue the next day. Firkus, they contend, had kept to himself information that the couple was behind on their mortgage payments and their house had been foreclosed.

In arguing for an acquittal, defense attorney Joe Friedberg said Firkus had not kept the couple's financial woes a secret, pointing to foreclosure notices and bank statements that were "all over the house." Furthermore, he argued, the couple's financial issues were not a motive for murder because if Firkus killed his wife, everything would become public.

"He does not achieve anything," Friedberg said. "Everybody in the world would know about it."

In her testimony, Julie Firkus said she was at the couple's residence with the defense team about three weeks after Heidi's death. She was there to do a "walk-through" reenactment, she said, but retracted her statement under cross-examination.

"I was with Nick, who was having a panic attack; I was not paying attention to what was happening with the defense team," she said. "I misspoke."

Julie Firkus also told the court that she instilled in her three children the value of marriage, describing it as a holy sacrament worth fighting for.

Prosecutors spent nine days calling witnesses and presenting hundreds of exhibits before resting their case midday Thursday. Attorney Rachel Kraker said Firkus grabbed the gun as the couple ran downstairs, that he had it in his hand and that his finger pulled the trigger when the fatal shot was fired.

"That is direct evidence," she said in asking Castro to deny the request for acquittal. It will be up to the jury to decide whether an intruder was in the home, she said.