NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), down $1.48 to $48.80.

The seller of routers, switches and software trimmed its profit forecast for its fiscal year.

Deere & Co. (DE), down $20.39 to $364.39.

The agricultural equipment maker gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

AppLovin Corp. (APP), up $10.35 to $57.22.

The mobile app technology company beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO), down $10.81 to $61.46.

The communication software company gave investors a weak sales forecast for the current quarter.

Informatica Inc. (INFA), up $4.05 to $34.18.

The software company beat analysts' fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Fastly Inc. (FSLY), down $6.84 to $16.70.

The cloud software developer gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK), up $19.43 to $97.51.

The burger chain reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.

Crocs Inc. (CROX), up $7.79 to $116.16.

The footwear company's fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.