MINNEAPOLIS — A deer caused a fiery crash on Interstate 35 near Forest Lake.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported the crash took place about 8 a.m. Wednesday when pickup driver Susan Norberg of Ramsey hit a deer.

She abandoned her truck in on the interstate. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show rush-hour traffic moving around the truck before a semitrailer driven by David Haag of Center City plows into it.

The pickup and semitrailer slide across the interstate onto an exit ramp. The pickup hit a car parked on the shoulder and both vehicles burst into flames. The semitrailer came to rest on the median, its front end mangled.

Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank said no one was hurt. He said people who hit a deer should move their vehicle out of traffic if possible. If the vehicle is inoperable whoever is inside it should call 911, buckle their safety belts and stay in the vehicle.