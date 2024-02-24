Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DETROIT — Alex DeBrincat had two goals and an assist and the Detroit Red Wings scored three times in the first six minutes while rolling over the St. Louis Blues 6-1 on Saturday.

Patrick Kane extended his point streak to seven games with a goal and an assist as the Red Wings won their fourth straight. Michael Rasmussen also had a goal and an assist.

Robby Fabbri and J.T. Compher added the other goals for Detroit, while Alex Lyon made 22 saves.

Playing in his second NHL game, Zachary Bolduc scored his first goal on his 21st birthday for the Blues.

St. Louis starting goaltender Jordan Binnington, who recorded a shutout against the New York Islanders on Thursday, was replaced by Joel Hofer after the first period.

Kane started the Wings' early flurry, scoring his 11th goal just 33 seconds into the game. Shayne Gostisbehere set up Kane's one-timer from the right circle.

Rasmussen, who signed a four-year extension earlier in the week, converted a Lucas Raymond pass on a 2-on-1 situation at 4:21.

Fabbri was credited with his first goal since Jan. 17 at 5:22. Christian Fischer drew Binnington out of the crease. Blues forward Kasperi Kapanen tried to clear the puck but it bounced off Fabbri and into the net.

DeBrincat made it 4-0 in the final minute of the period on a power play. He lifted a shot over the right shoulder of Binnington, who was penalized 51 seconds earlier for tripping DeBrincat.

Bolduc, a 2021 first-round draft pick, scored at 12:28 of the second off a Brandon Saad setup.

The Wings answered with two goals before the period ended. Compher scored when a Raymond pass bounced off his skate. DeBrincat then converted a Kane feed for his second goal and 21st this season.

UP NEXT

Blues: Visit Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

Red Wings: At Chicago on Sunday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl