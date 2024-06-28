ATLANTA — Debate defined by personal attacks ends after Biden delivers halting answers and Trump unleashes flurry of falsehoods.
Most Read
-
Judge weighs arguments on whether Minneapolis broke law in secretive police 'coaching'
-
A halting Biden tries to confront Trump at debate but stirs Democratic panic about his candidacy
-
Tarantula-tossing candidate for Hennepin County Board responds to questions about working as an escort
-
Brooks: A horror show of a debate - and what's that you say about Minneapolis, Donald Trump?
-
Souhan: Wheeler-dealer Connelly has made Wolves not just successful but fascinating