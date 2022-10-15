AMASRA, Turkey — Death toll from explosion at Turkish coal mine reaches 40, with one miner still unaccounted-for.
Most Read
-
Trump, reacting to pending Jan. 6 subpoena, repeats election lies in letter
-
Ravenous earthworms are destroying a ghostly fern and endangering Minnesota forests
-
Ellison, Schultz debate priorities, experience, plans for the attorney general's office
-
7-footer Evans meets again with U's Johnson; decision expected Monday
-
Chip challenge proves too hot for several Edina middle school students