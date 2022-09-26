Officials say that someone killed a man whose body was found on his southern Minnesota farm property last week.

A 911 call to the Sibley County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 20 sent law enforcement and emergency medical personnel to the farm of Dennis D. Weitzenkamp, 79, located about a mile north of Winthrop.

There they found his body, which was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Anoka. The autopsy "confirmed that the death is a homicide," a statement from the Sheriff's Office on Friday read.

Officials have yet to say how or why Weitzenkamp was killed. No arrests have been announced.

The Sheriff's Office wants anyone with information about this case to call 507-237-4330.

According to his online obituary, Weitzenkamp moved into Winthrop in 1998 and continued to farm. He enjoyed "watching sports, playing cards, bowling, traveling with family, driving truck and wintering in Florida," his obituary said.

Weitzenkamp's funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Winthrop. Interment in the Winthrop Cemetery will follow and include a military honor guard. He joined the National Guard in 1964 and served in the Army for one year starting in 1968 during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Karen; stepchildren Randy Malecek, Kim Larsen, Greg Malecek, Dana Wilson, and Jason Malecek; 13 grandchildren; sisters Darlene Mueller and Joyce Weitzenkamp; and brother David Weitzenkamp.