DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Cornerback Darnell Deas scored two touchdowns, Que'shaun Byrd had 162 yards rushing, and Bethune-Cookman defeated Grambling 36-19 in SWAC opener on Saturday.

After Grambling tied the score at 7 in the first quarter, Bethune-Cookman's Jimmie Robinson fielded the kickoff inside the 5-yard line and pitched to Deas who took it up the sideline for a 97-yard score. Deas' 37-yard interception return capped the scoring in the final minute.

The Wildcats (1-2) won despite managing only 14 first downs and being outgained 441-336. They were 1-for-10 on third down. Still, Jalon Jones was 13-of-18 passing for 137 yards with two touchdowns and the Wildcats had 199 yards rushing.

Grambling (1-3) led 19-17 at halftime but was shut out in the second half. Quaterius Hawkins completed 22 of 43 passes for 272 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

