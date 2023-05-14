Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

Dear recent (and imminent) college graduates:

The inevitable time we feared and avoided has arrived. After the pomp and circumstance, the family photos, the group hugs and celebratory dinners and parties. One final night of community; one day full of love, relief, celebration, togetherness. We hoped it would last forever, but as with all our favorite moments, it was over too soon.

We drove home, kissed family and loved ones goodbye, took off the cap and gown, and prepared for a new day — our first as college graduates.

Now, I sit on my bed at 1 a.m., tearfully scrolling through photos and snapshots of the happiest moments of my life. I wonder whether I can do this whole adulting thing without my friends. I miss their smiles, their laughs, their warm embraces and comforting hands on my shoulder. I miss sharing stories, deeply discussing the world's problems, daydreaming about travel adventures and catching up on the week's plans over overpriced coffee.

I wonder if they feel the same — alone, lost in thought, unsure of what's next. Do you feel the same?

College graduates, I write to you in this period of darkness and dismal isolation as a fellow 20-something struggling to forge her own path after four years of protected guidance. I write to you as a friend. However, I write also as a scared young girl who is just trying to paint on a face of confidence every day. I am here to tell you that you are not alone; I remind you that it is OK to not be OK, especially through this kind of existential crisis.

It is OK if you do not have a job lined up for the summer or fall. There is still time. All you can do is put yourself out there, be brave and try. And try again. And try again. Possibly reassess and reflect, search for other options, explore other passions. And then — you guessed it — try again.

Please remember that these decisions do not define your intelligence, your worth or your character. You are a wonderful human being, so much more than a job title.

It is OK to go through an identity crisis. It is OK to completely reevaluate your career choices, try something new, take the leap and accept a spontaneous job offer. On the other hand, it also is OK to not know what comes next for you. It is normal to grow away from the person you were in college, and it is OK to get to know the person you are becoming away from your friends and community.

It is OK to feel lonely. We were not warned that the celebrations would end so soon. "Now, it's time to find a job," everyone says. We are pushed to move on — from four years of friendship, courses, community organizations and work — long before we are ready. Our friends, partners, roommates and family are gone; they feel so far out of reach. You may even regret moving away or staying.

It is OK to move home after graduation. This is not a step back, even if it feels like it. This is a smart and often necessary decision for recent graduates who do not yet have a salaried job. Also, let's not forget (but really, how could we?) that college is expensive. Debt and loan payments do not disappear upon graduation.

As we each take those frightening steps forward, remember all of the lessons that college taught you — the good, the bad and everything in between. Hold onto those memories as you start your career, start a family, move abroad or go back to school. Give yourself time to transition. It is OK to feel like you don't know what you're doing. We are still so young! We have so much time to work out the kinks.

And finally, remember that college was only the beginning of our growth as professionals — and people. We have so much time, but every day is precious.

Take care of yourself. Be patient. Show yourself love and kindness. You deserve it. And last, congratulations!

Meghan Hesterman, of Roseville, is a teacher and blogger.