A Minneapolis man has received a term of more than 27 years for fatally shooting a man outside the Elks Club on the North Side more than two years ago.

Deandre D. Turner, 40, was sentenced Thursday in Hennepin County District Court after a jury convicted him in July of second-degree intentional murder in the killing of Andrew T. McGinley on June 30, 2021.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Turner is expected to serve more than 16 1⁄ 2 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

The charges against Turner did not cite a motive, but they noted that McGinley and several others had gathered for a vigil for someone who had recently died, and that many attendees were members of the Vice Lords street gang.

According to the complaint:

Police responded to a shooting outside the Elks Club in the 1600 block of N. Plymouth Avenue about 8:55 p.m. and found McGinley fatally shot in the parking lot.

Police recovered surveillance video that showed McGinley getting into a brief physical altercation with several men outside the club. He fell to the ground at one point, stood up, held his hands in the air and walked away from the group. But a man walked up behind McGinley and shot him several times at close range.

A witness told police someone else had first shot McGinley in the leg, and that Turner then shot McGinley as McGinley tried to walk away.