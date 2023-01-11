Deadly California Flooding. Icy Mix AM Wednesday

"Major atmospheric river lashes California: 90% of state under flood watch"

"The most powerful in a "relentless parade" of atmospheric rivers continues to pummel California. The big picture: This latest deadly storm has triggered evacuations and the closure of schools and major roads across California due to the threat of "torrential rain, widespread flooding, rapid water rises, mudslides and landslides with possible debris flows, heavy mountain snow and gusty high winds," per the National Weather Service. Authorities called off the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away in floodwaters near Paso Robles in central coastal California, as the death toll from the barrage of severe storm systems increased to 14 Monday, AP reports. On Tuesday morning, severe thunderstorms swept across north-central California, knocking out power to tens of thousands and prompting rare tornado warnings. More than 16 inches of rain have already fallen in the mountains of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, and as much as 7.12 inches in Los Angeles County. An additional 2 to 5 inches of rain is predicted today, and will only worsen the flooding and mudslides that have forced thousands to evacuate. By the numbers: The NWS issued flood watches Monday for over 34 million Californians — about 90% of the state's population. Nearly all of California has received rainfall totals 400% to 600% above average in the past several weeks, the National Weather Service noted in a forecast discussion. Santa Barbara County's Cachuma Reservoir rose almost five feet in 24 hours, NWS warning coordination meteorologist Eric Boldt said at a briefing Monday. Meanwhile, an estimated 225,000 customers were without power early Tuesday. Between the lines: The whiplash from a bone-dry to flood-prone state is a demonstration of how human-caused climate change is accentuating California's naturally capricious precipitation patterns. While flooding, power outages and landslides threaten Californians in the near-term, these storms are boosting reservoir levels, severely depleted by the Southwest's megadrought."

(Satellite Loop From AM Tuesday)

"California Reservoir Water Levels Before and After Rain"

"California's major reservoirs have seen significant gains in water level in recent days after two weeks of exceptionally heavy rain across the state. It comes after months of severe drought in the region, leaving water levels in the state's most important reservoirs well below their historical average. "Reservoirs, mainly dams at the mountain front, provide seasonal storage for water supply, in addition to storage to reduce downstream flooding," Roger Bales, a water and climate engineer at the University of California, Merced, previously told Newsweek. "They store winter and spring rainfall and snowmelt [in the wet season], releasing that stored water during the summer growing season for irrigation and for municipal use [in the dry season]." In drier years, the lakes may not reach this water storage capacity, which may place a strain on water availability for irrigation and municipal water. In July, one-third of the total area of California was classed as under "extreme" or "exceptional" drought by the U.S. Drought Monitor. "This year has seen the highest percentage of the country, over 80 percent of the continental U.S., be classified as being in a drought since the U.S. Drought Monitor was established a little over 20 years ago," Antonia Hadjimichael, an assistant professor in geosciences at Penn State University, previously told Newsweek."

Icy Mix Tuesday Night Through Early AM Wednesday

A weak disturbance will move through late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning with the potential of freezing rain/drizzle and light snow, which could make untreated surfaces quite slick for the AM commute on Wednesday. The good news is that the air quality should improve as winds begin to pick up out of the northwest through the day. Skies will remain somewhat cloudy into Thursday with a few isolated flakes/flurries possible.

Icy Coating Possible AM Wednesday

The weak disturbance moving through Tuesday night into early AM Wednesday will be responsible for an icy coating, which could make things slick for the AM Wednesday commute. Freezing rain/drizzle accumulations will generally be less than 0.10".

Snow Depth

As of Monday, January 9th, the MSP Airport recorded 15" of snow on the ground. Interestingly, this tied for the 3rd greatest snow depth on record for January 9th! Cross country and snowmobile trails have been very busy and will likely stay busy over the next several days.

January Snowfall

Here's how much snow we've seen across the region so far this January. More than a foot has fallen through the first 9 days in the Twin Cities, St. Cloud and Sioux Falls, all of which are more than 10" above normal so far.

Seasonal Snowfall

Taking a look at snowfall since July 1st, many locations have seen above average amounts so far this season, but folks from near Sioux Falls to the Twin Cities and towards Duluth are nearly 20" to 30" above average through January 9th. 48.3" of snow has fallen at the MSP Airport, which is the 3rd snowiest start to any season on record.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Wednesday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Wednesday, January 11th shows mild weather in place with a high temp approaching 32F. An icy mix will be possible early in the morning, so roads, parking lots and sidewalks could be quite slippery. Clouds and patchy fog will linger through much of the day.

Weather Outlook on Wednesday

Temps across the region on Wednesday will warm into the 20s and lower 30s across much of the region, which will be nearly +5F to +15F above average. After an early AM icy mix across parts of central Minnesota, areas of lingering light snow will be possible across far northern Minnesota.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The weather outlook through the day Wednesday shows mild temperatures starting in the mid/upper 20s in the morning and highs warming to near freezing (32F) by the afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy and somewhat foggy with winds turning more northwesterly through the day.

Hourly Feels Like Temps

Feels like temps on Wednesday will be in the 20s to near 30F, which will actually be warmer than average for early/mid January.

Weather Outlook

A brief icy mix will be possible during the morning hours of Wednesday with quieter conditions through the rest of the week and weekend ahead. After that, there appears to be an increasing rain/snow chance early next week. Stay tuned...

Minimal Precipitation Ahead

A band of light precipitation may be possible PM Tuesday into AM Wednesday across parts of Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. Up to 0.10" liquid is possible.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis over the next 5 days shows milder weather in place through midweek. Readings fall to near average levels later this week and on Saturday. However, temps return to well above average levels again on Sunday.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook into mid month shows fairly quiet weather in place with temperatures returning to near normal levels later this week. We're keeping an eye on a potential rain/snow mix early next week, but uncertainty remains quite high.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis over the next several days shows fairly mild weather in place through mid month. There might be a minor cool blip later this week, but that will actually be closer to average for this time of the year. I don't see anything Arctic anytime soon.

850mb Temperature Anomaly

Milder than average temperatures linger close to home through about midweek before a brief cool blip late week. It doesn't appear to last too long as warmer than average temps look to return through most of next week.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows warmer than average temperatures across much of the eastern half of the nation and especially in the Northeast. Cooler than average temperatures move into the Southwestern US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather in place across parts of the nation.

Deadly California Flooding. Icy Mix AM Wednesday

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas

A study published by Nature Climate Change in February 2022 suggested that the Southwestern US experienced its hottest and driest 22 year period on record since at least 1901. With rivers, reservoirs and aquifers drying up and an incredible rate, water restrictions have become more severe in recent years.

With that being said, California has succumbed to a relentless flurry of Pacific storms over the last several weeks. Much of the state is reporting rainfall totals that are 400 to 600 percent above average since mid December, leading to deadly flooding, mudslides and widespread power outages. Talk about a serious case of weather whiplash! One of California's largest reservoirs, Lake Oroville, has risen more than 60 feet since just after Christmas, but is still near 40 percent below the historical average for early January. The incredible rain is helping, but will not end the long-term megadrought.

Closer to home, we'll wake up to an icy mix. Air quality improves today with lingering clouds. Chilled sunlight returns by Friday.

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Early AM icy mix. Winds: NNW 5-10. High: 33.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and quiet. Winds: NW 5-10. Low: 20.

THURSDAY: Lingering low clouds. Passing flakes? Winds: NW 7-12. High: 23.

FRIDAY: Brisk sunshine. Nothing rough. Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: 14. High: 22.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy south winds. Winds: SSE 10-15. Wake-up: 13. High: 31.

SUNDAY: Generally gray & mild for mid January. Winds: SSE 10-15. Wake-up: 26. High: 35.

MONDAY: Cloudy. Chance of a rain/snow mix. Winds: NNE 10-15. Wake-up: 31. High: 35.

TUESDAY: Lingering snow flurries. Winds: ENE 5-10. Wake-up: 28. High: 33.

This Day in Weather History

January 11th

1975: A blizzard continues with hurricane force winds in southwestern Minnesota.

1899: An odd flash of lightning lights the clouds up around 9 pm at Maple Plain.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

January 11th

Average High: 23F (Record: 44F set in 1986)

Average Low: 9F (Record: -31F set in 1977)

Record Rainfall: 0.47" set in 1930

Record Snowfall: 6.0" set in 1905

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

January 11th

Sunrise: 7:48am

Sunset: 4:52pm

Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 3 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +1 Minutes & 32 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 16 minutes

Moon Phase for January 11th at Midnight

2.8 Days Before Last Quarter Moon

National High Temps on Wednesday

Temperatures across the nation on Wednesday will be quite a bit warmer than average with the most significant warming in place across the Southern US, where a few record highs are possible in Texas.

National Weather Outlook Wednesday

The weather outlook for Wednesday shows a light wintry mix across the Midwest and Great Lakes with widespread showers and storms across the Southern US, where some storms could be strong to severe.

National Weather Outlook

Weather conditions in the Western US will continue to remain quite active through midweek with flooding rainfall and heavy mountain snow possible. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will scoot through the Central & Southern US mid/late week with areas of rain and thunder. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with locally heavy rainfall.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows pockets of heavy rainfall along and east of the Mississippi River and especially in the Northern New England States. The heaviest precipitation will still be found in the Western US, mainly in California and into the Pacific Northwest.

Snowfall Potential

According to the ECMWF (European model), heavy snow will be found across much of the high elevations in the Western US. There will also be decent snowfall potential in the across parts of the Midwest/Great Lakes and Eastern Canada

Climate Stories

"The ozone layer is slowly, but surely, healing, the UN says"

"Earth's protective ozone layer is slowly but noticeably healing at a pace that would fully mend the hole over Antarctica in about 43 years, a new United Nations report says. A once-every-four-years scientific assessment found recovery in progress, more than 35 years after every nation in the world agreed to stop producing chemicals that chomp on the layer of ozone in Earth's atmosphere that shields the planet from harmful radiation linked to skin cancer, cataracts and crop damage. "In the upper stratosphere and in the ozone hole we see things getting better," said Paul Newman, co-chair of the scientific assessment. The progress is slow, according to the report presented Monday at the American Meteorological Society convention in Denver. The global average amount of ozone 18 miles (30 kilometers) high in the atmosphere won't be back to 1980 pre-thinning levels until about 2040, the report said. And it won't be back to normal in the Arctic until 2045."

"Are Home Insurers Abandoning Communities Vulnerable to Climate Change?"

"Dozens of environmental and consumer groups are rallying behind the Biden administration's plan to collect information from property insurance companies to determine if they are abandoning communities that are vulnerable to climate change. The groups submitted comments praising the Treasury Department's unprecedented plan to require 213 large insurers to present detailed information about their homeowners insurance policies and claims. Treasury's Federal Insurance Office will analyze the data to determine whether climate change and increasing damage from weather events are making property insurance scarce or unaffordable in vulnerable U.S. communities Supporters of the plan include the Environmental Defense Fund, the Natural Resources Defense Council and Public Citizen, which wrote a letter signed by 75 groups including Consumer Watchdog, Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace and the Sierra Club."

"What's the Worst Car to Drive in Bad Winter Weather?"

"Here in New York it might be a balmy 17 degrees Celsius (or what I imagine is around 120 degrees Fahrenheit), but winter is coming. We've already had one hefty snowstorm sweep the country, and it feels like only a matter of time before another one parades through town, coating everything in ice and snow. And when that happens, you want to make sure you've got the right tools for the job. Nice boots, a good shovel, and a car that won't disintegrate at the first sign of poor weather. So, as we barrel head first into another storm season, what's the all-time worst car for driving when the weather turns south? It could be something that's unreliable in the cold and needs a helping hand whenever mercury drops below zero. Or, it could be a car that struggles to maintain traction whenever there's a light sprinkling of the white stuff. Whatever the reason, today we want your picks for the worst cars to drive in awful winter weather. You might think it's a convertible like the Murano Crosscabriolet, but it's got all-wheel-drive to help you out when the going gets tough. Instead, you're much more likely to struggle in a low-slung sports car like a Lotus Exige, or you might find it tough in all-American muscle like a Camaro."

