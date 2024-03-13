Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

SACRAMENTO, Calif. ? De'Aaron Fox scored 29 points and the Sacramento Kings beat Milwaukee 129-94 on Tuesday night for their first win over the Bucks in more than eight years.

Sacramento had not defeated Milwaukee since Feb. 1, 2016, with the 15-game losing streak being the longest active streak for any team.

This game was never in doubt. The Kings never trailed and led by double digits since the midway point of the second quarter and built the lead to 30 points in the fourth quarter.

Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 11 rebounds, setting a Kings single-season record with his 47th consecutive double-double. Jerry Lucas had set the mark in 1967-68.

Malik Monk added 25 points off the bench.

The Kings have won three of four and trail Phoenix by just a half-game in the race for sixth place in the Western Conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks, who went 1-3 on a four-game California swing.

The Kings started fast offensively by making eight 3-pointers in the first quarter and building on the lead from there. Sacramento shot 66% in the first half and opened a 20-point lead late in the second quarter on a dunk by Sabonis.

The Kings led 75-56 at the half and were in control the rest of the way.

Both teams were short-handed, with Keegan Murray missing the game for Sacramento after spraining his left ankle on Sunday in Houston and Khris Middleton missing his 15th straight game for Milwaukee with a sprained left ankle.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers said that Middleton has resumed practicing and is getting closer to making a return.

MarJon Beauchamp was also out for Milwaukee with back spasms and Sacramento's Trey Lyles left in the second quarter with a left knee injury and didn't return.

