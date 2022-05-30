DENVER — Pinch-hitter Yonathan Daza doubled to drive in three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, helping the Colorado Rockies rally past the Miami Marlins 7-1 on Monday and give starter Ryan Feltner his first big-league win.

The game also included the longest home run of the season in the MLB, a 496-foot shot in the second inning from Miami's Jesús Sánchez. It reached the third deck concourse at Coors Field.

"I hit it right there in the sweet spot," Sánchez said through an interpreter. "The feeling was great, just incredible."

Garrett Hampson had a two-run triple, Brendan Rodgers singled in the bottom of the eighth inning to extend his career-long hitting streak to 17 games and Rockies first baseman Connor Joe reached base safely in his 26th straight game with a triple in the sixth inning.

Feltner (1-1) went seven innings and allowing four hits while striking out six and walking one. But he didn't let Sánchez's towering drive — which landed on the party deck — get to him.

"Sometimes pitchers have a tendency to get a little hesitant after things like that," Feltner said. "I just wanted to be in attack mode still and stick with my game plan."

The big-picture approach won out in the end.

"He was aggressive, right from the get-go with some good fastballs," Rockies manager Bud Black said of Feltner. "I thought his breaking ball today was as sharp as I've seen it. He did great. He threw well. He deserved that."

Miami starter Pablo López kept the Rockies in check through six scoreless innings, and Cole Sulser (0-2) came on in relief to start the seventh.

Rodgers drew a leadoff walk, then Sam Hilliard and Hampson singled to load the bases. Daza, batting for Brian Serven, lined a double into the left-field corner, clearing the bases and giving Colorado a 3-1 lead.

"I was glad Bud Black put me in that situation, gave me that opportunity and I did my job," said Daza, who finished with four RBIs after adding a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth. "It was a changeup. I think I was a little out front, but I was still thinking in the middle (of the field) and I think that approach helped me."

Steven Okert relieved Sulser and Charlie Blackmon added an RBI single to cap the Rockies' four-run seventh. Colorado added three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

UPPER-DECK DRIVE

Sánchez's homer is tied for the second-longest home run ever hit at Coors Field. Mike Piazza, then with the Dodgers, hit a 496-foot HR on Sept. 26, 1997. Giancarlo Stanton holds the record for the longest homer at Coors Field — a 504-foot drive for the Marlins on Aug. 6, 2016.

NEAR MISS

The Rockies just missed scoring in the sixth inning on a towering drive by C.J. Cron that the wind pushed slightly into foul territory as it sailed above the foul pole. The call was confirmed by replay review.

RIGHT AT HOME

The Rockies are 15-11 at Coors Field, but 7-15 on the road.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: 3B Joey Wendle left the game in the top of the fourth inning after sliding safely into second base and experiencing right hamstring discomfort. He was replaced by pinch-runner Willians Astudillo.

Rockies: OF Kris Bryant, in the midst of a second stay on the injured list due to a lower back strain, has resumed most baseball activities without restriction, though he has yet to fully swing the bat. "The other aspects of his game presently are fine, throwing, running," Rockies manager Bud Black said before the game. "Swinging the bat, he's limited. He was not in a place where he felt he was going to be productive." Black said there is no timetable for Bryant's return. … LHP Kyle Freeland is expected to make his next start Saturday as scheduled after leaving his previous start with a foot injury in the sixth inning. An MRI showed no structural damage. … RHP Antonio Senzatela (lower back strain) is expected to be reinstated from the injured list Wednesday and start the series finale against the Marlins.

UP NEXT

Rockies RHP German Marquez (1-5, 6.30 ERA) is set to start Tuesday night against the Marlins, who hadn't announced their starter.

___

