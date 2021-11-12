BATON ROUGE, La. — Darius Days and Tari Eason each scored 17 points and LSU pulled away in the second half to beat Texas State 84-59 on Friday night.

Texas State (1-1) built a 37-32 halftime lead and led 41-40 with about 15 minutes to play. Brandon Murray's 3-point play sparked a 20-6 run and LSU (2-0) led by double digits the rest of the way.

Murray finished with 14 points. Days and Eason were each 7-of-13 shooting from the field. Eason grabbed 10 rebounds and Days had seven. Days and Murray each made three of the Tigers' 10 3-pointers.

Alex Fudge also had 14 points for the Tigers.

Isiah Small had 13 points and nine rebounds to lead the Bobcats. Caleb Asberry added 12 points and Mason Harrell had 11.

LSU's 25-point margin of victory follows its 62-point margin in the season opener against Louisiana-Monroe. The Tigers remain home for their next three games before traveling to Niceville, Florida to face Penn State in the Emerald Classic on Nov. 26.

