Decision time for former Prior Lake and North Carolina forward Dawson Garcia could be coming soon after visiting with the Gophers men's basketball team.

The Gophers hosted him on campus Friday. Garcia and his family are expected to meet with Minnesota coach Ben Johnson and his staff on Monday.

The 6-11 sophomore entered the transfer portal last week after averaging 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and shooting 37.5% from three-point range in 16 games this season for first-year North Carolina coach Hubert Davis, including 12 starts.

In late January, Garcia left North Carolina and returned home to Minnesota to support his family while it struggled with COVID-19 issues, which included tragic losses in the last few months.

"Dawson couldn't complete the season with us due to a number of family issues," Davis said in a statement last week. "We understand his desire to transfer close to home to continue to care for his family. The Carolina Basketball family wishes him success in the future."

Garcia's last game with North Carolina was Jan. 22 at Wake Forest. The Tar Heels ended up winning 11 of their last 13 games at the end of the season to reach the NCAA championship game before falling to Kansas in New Orleans.

"Congratulations to all of Tar Heel Nation on a great finish to the season!" Garcia tweeted last Wednesday. "With all that has happened with my family this past year, I have decided to stay in closer proximity to them. Thank you Tar Heel Nation for accepting me into your family... all the best!"

A four-star recruit at Prior Lake, Garcia signed with Marquette as a high school senior. He averaged 13.0 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Golden Eagles in 2020-21, leading all Big East freshman in both categories. He was also named to the All-Big East freshman team.

After former Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski was fired following a 13-14 season, Garcia decided to transfer to North Carolina last summer.

If Garcia commits to the Gophers, he would be the first former McDonald's All-American with the program since Kris Humphries in 2004.