The Gophers men's basketball team will be down junior forward Dawson Garcia and freshman forward Pharrel Payne in Wednesday night's game against Indiana, the team announced.

Garcia, the team's leading scorer (14.9 points per game) and rebounder (6.3 rebounds per game), suffered a right foot injury late in the second half of Sunday's 60-56 loss at Michigan. Payne is sidelined indefinitely after going through concussion protocol following an incident in practice.

The Gophers, who also play Saturday at Northwestern, were already missing freshman guard Braeden Carrington, who is out three to four weeks because of a right leg stress reaction.

Only seven scholarship players (including former walk-on) who played this season are available for Wednesday's game against the Hoosiers. Forwards Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen are out for the year with knee injuries suffered over the summer.