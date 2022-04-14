Gophers coach Ben Johnson and his staff are making a huge push to land what would be one of the highest-rated recruits in team history with former Prior Lake and North Carolina forward Dawson Garcia, who entered the transfer portal Wednesday.

Johnson, who finished 13-17 in his first season with the Gophers, was a teammate of the last McDonald's All-America to play for the U — Kris Humphries in 2003-04. Garcia was the state's No. 2 prospect and a McDonald's All-America selection with former Minnehaha Academy star Jalen Suggs in 2020.

A 6-11 sophomore, Garcia averaged 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and shot 37.5% from three-point range in 16 games this season for first-year UNC coach Hubert Davis, including 12 starts.

In February, Garcia left North Carolina to return home to Minnesota to support his family as they suffered through severe health issues and experienced tragedy due to COVID-19. The Tar Heels reached the NCAA title game before falling to Kansas.

"Congratulations to all of Tar Heel Nation on a great finish to the season!" Garcia tweeted Wednesday. "With all that has happened with my family this past year, I have decided to stay in closer proximity to them. Thank you Tar Heel Nation for accepting me into your family ... all the best!"

Garcia was recruited by Johnson as an under-the-radar high school sophomore, but he eventually became one of the top big men in the 2020 class nationally. He signed to play for Marquette over the Gophers and Indiana after Johnson left Richard Pitino's staff for Xavier.

In the end, Pitino and his staff without Johnson went all out on their sales pitch to Garcia two years ago, even showing a video at Williams Arena during his official visit that portrayed him as a hometown hero.

"It definitely gave me the chills," Garcia said at the time. "For me, I got to look at that, but also see what's best for me. If it's that then it's awesome."

As a Marquette freshman, Garcia averaged 13.0 points and 6.6 rebounds in 2020-21. His last game with the Tar Heels was in a Jan. 22 loss to Wake Forest, finishing with seven points and five rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench.

Seven Gophers seniors departed this year, including four starters. The opportunity is there for Garcia and other newcomers to step into a major role and bolster a roster that includes the U's leading scorer and rebounder, Jamison Battle.

The NCAA's one-time transfer rule came into effect last year, but players who are transferring multiple times need to receive a hardship waiver to avoid sitting out a season.

Henley signs

The Gophers signed 6-7 Colony High School (Calif.) senior guard Jaden Henley to open the spring signing period Wednesday.

Henley, who averaged 17.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.5 steals this season, committed to Minnesota in December. He's expected to join the program in June.

In the Gophers' 2022 recruiting class, Henley joins Park of Cottage Grove big man Pharrel Payne, Park Center guard Braeden Carrington and Arizona Compass Prep wing Joshua Ola-Joseph.