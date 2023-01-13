COLUMBUS – Dawson Garcia scoring 12 straight points for the Gophers in the first half Thursday at Ohio State was the biggest statement so far this Big Ten season that Ben Johnson's team had more talent than the record showed.

The Gophers were 15-point underdogs entering the game as the only winless team in Big Ten play, but they pulled off the 70-67 upset Thursday night behind Garcia's 28 points.

Brice Sensabaugh's five straight points tied the game 67-67 with 8.6 seconds left in the game. The Big Ten's worst free throw shooting team missed four in the final minute, but Ta'Lon Cooper hit the second of two free throws with 1.7 seconds left for a 68-67 edge.

After a Buckeyes turnover, Garcia made two free throws for the final margin.

The Gophers (7-8, 1-4) led 66-60 with 50 seconds left, but Garcia, Taurus Samuels and Cooper combined to go 5-for-9 in that span.

Minnesota hadn't won in Columbus since 2020 on a last-second shot, but it took control for most of the night Thursday with Garcia's dominance and one of their best defensive efforts.

The Buckeyes (10-6, 2-3) were coming off back-to-back losses with their top big man Zed Key sidelined with a shoulder injury. Ohio State got Key back but was held to 38% shooting on the night.

Garcia, the only McDonald's All-American on both rosters, didn't score his first basket until 9 minutes, 33 seconds into the game, but he was seemingly unstoppable once he got into rhythm.

The 6-11 North Carolina transfer started with a baseline jumper, but he also was tough to defend off the dribble attacking the basket. Garcia, who 15 of his 19 points in the first half in last week's 81-79 overtime loss against Nebraska, also had his shot falling from beyond the arc.

Garcia's two free throws made it 31-23 Gophers with 6:30 left in the first half. Ohio State eventually tied it up, but Cooper gave his team a 37-35 halftime lead. Minnesota shot 55% in the first half, but held Ohio State to 35% from the floor.

With both head coaches mic'd up on the TV broadcast, Johnson told his players not be satisfied and to play with a sense of urgency to open the second half. He challenged his players that they were playing good enough to win, but "do we want it or not?"

For two straight losses entering Thursday, the Gophers put themselves in position to get their first conference victory, but they failed to convert down the stretch, which included falling 63-60 at rival Wisconsin.

The Gophers saw Ohio State take the lead 51-50 after Sensabaugh's three-point play early in the second half. Sensabaugh powered up for a layup on an offensive board. Owning the rebounding battle was the best thing the Buckeyes had going in the game.

That would be the point where the Gophers would fall apart in past games, but Pharrel Payne started a 10-0 run. Another tough basket from Payne gave his team its biggest lead at 64-53 with 5:14 to play.

Thursday was not a one-man show by any means. Four players scored in double figures, including Payne, Cooper and Jamison Battle. But their defense set the tone.