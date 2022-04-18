Former Prior Lake and North Carolina forward Dawson Garcia announced his commitment to stay home after visiting with the Gophers men's basketball team for the second time Monday.

The Gophers hosted him on campus Friday. Garcia and his family met with Minnesota coach Ben Johnson and his staff on Monday afternoon. He announced his decision on Instagram.

He's the first former McDonald's All-American with the program since Kris Humphries in 2004.

The 6-11 sophomore entered the transfer portal last week after averaging 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and shooting 37.5% from three-point range in 16 games this season for first-year North Carolina coach Hubert Davis, including 12 starts.

Garcia bolsters the Gophers frontcourt, which returns leading scorer and rebounder Jamison Battle, Parker Fox, Isaiah Ihnen, and Treyton Thompson. Johnson also signed the state's top senior big man, Pharrel Payne.

As a one-time transfer last year, Garcia didn't sit out with North Carolina, but the Gophers will need a hardship waiver granted by the NCAA for him to be immediately eligible in 2022-23.

In late January, Garcia left North Carolina and returned home to Minnesota to support his family while it struggled with COVID-19 issues, which included tragic losses in the last few months.

"Dawson couldn't complete the season with us due to a number of family issues," Davis said in a statement last week. "We understand his desire to transfer close to home to continue to care for his family. The Carolina Basketball family wishes him success in the future."

Garcia's last game with North Carolina was Jan. 22 at Wake Forest. The Tar Heels ended up winning 11 of their last 13 games at the end of the season to reach the NCAA championship game before falling to Kansas in New Orleans.

"Congratulations to all of Tar Heel Nation on a great finish to the season!" Garcia tweeted last Wednesday. "With all that has happened with my family this past year, I have decided to stay in closer proximity to them. Thank you Tar Heel Nation for accepting me into your family... all the best!"

A four-star recruit at Prior Lake, Garcia signed with Marquette as a high school senior. He averaged 13.0 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Golden Eagles in 2020-21, leading all Big East freshman in both categories. He was also named to the All-Big East freshman team.

After former Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski was fired following a 13-14 season, Garcia decided to transfer to North Carolina last summer.