Gophers forward Dawson Garcia is expected to make his U debut in Monday night's season opener against Western Michigan.

Garcia, a 6-11 North Carolina transfer and Prior Lake product, missed last week's exhibition victory against St. Olaf because of a muscle strain injury. He was considered day-to-day since practicing over the weekend.

Last season Garcia played 16 games with North Carolina before leaving the team to support his family as it dealt with COVID-19 complications in Minnesota. He averaged 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Tar Heels, which included starting 12 games.

Freshman guard Braeden Carrington, who missed the exhibition game because of an ankle injury, is a game-time decision Monday.

Leading returning scorer Jamison Battle, who averaged 17.5 points per game last season, is out indefinitely while recovering from foot surgery.