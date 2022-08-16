Lindsay Whalen, who will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 10, has chosen her presenters.

Dawn Staley (Hall Class of 2013) and Charles Barkley (Hall Class of 2006) will present the former Gophers and Lynx star for induction at the ceremony in Springfield, Mass.

Members of the new class were asked to select previous inductees as part of their induction. The family of former Gophers star Lou Hudson, a six-time NBA All-Star who will be inducted posthumously, chose Spencer Haywood (2015) and Jamaal Wilkes (2012).

The Class of 2022 also includes Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Bob Huggins, George Karl, Hugh Evans, Swin Cash, Larry Costello, Del Harris, Theresa-Shank Grentz, Radivoj Korac and Marianne Stanley.

Thirteen to enter Gophers HOF

The University of Minnesota's M Club, will induct 13 new Hall of Fame members on Sept. 16 on the Williams Arena court, a day before the Gophers' home football game against Colorado.

The 2022 class includes: Clyde Turner (basketball); Brandon Eggum (wrestling); Veronica (Martin) Eriksson (track and field); Jeff Hackler, Terry Silkaitis, Jillian (Tyler) Miller and Jenny (Shaughnessy) Ferris (swimming); Ron Johnson (football); Paula Gentil (volleyball); John Pohl (hockey); Nora Sauska (tennis); Dave Haberle (golf); and Dana (Larson) Birk (soccer).

MNUFC2 pulls it out late

MNUFC2 midfielder Sagir Arce's goal in the second minute of second-half stoppage was the winner in Monday's 2-1 comeback victory over MLS Next Pro Western Conference leaders Tacoma Defiance at the National Sports Center.

MNUFC2's Aziel Jackson tied the score three minutes after Tacoma's 71st-minute penalty kick gave it a fleeting 1-0 lead.

The Loons' reserve team moved into sixth place in the MLS Next Pro's West with a 8-7-4 record now that it is unbeaten in its last three games.

