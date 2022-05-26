DAVOS, Switzerland — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is wrapping up the World Economic Forum's annual meeting with a speech in Davos.

His address Thursday comes after days of discussions about Russia's war in Ukraine, a global food crisis, climate change and other hot-button issues.

The yearly gathering of elites that was suspended twice over the COVID-19 pandemic has been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine. It's doused moods among policymakers but not stopping advocacy groups and business leaders from trying to improve fortunes and — as forum organizers hope — the state of the world.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and an array of lawmakers, local officials and business leaders captured the spotlight in-person and virtually to drum up support for their country's fight.

Attention is turning to Scholz's near-finale address, mostly to see if he might try to answer two of Ukraine's key appeals: for stronger sanctions against Russia and better weapons to help their forces fight.