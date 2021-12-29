TULSA, Okla. — Kendric Davis had 26 points as SMU won its seventh straight game, edging past Tulsa 74-69 on Wednesday night in an American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Emmanuel Bandoumel had 13 points for SMU (10-3) and Marcus Weathers scored 10 and had 12 rebounds.

Sam Griffin scored 14 points for the Golden Hurricane (6-6), Anthony Pritchard 12 and Darien Jackson 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com