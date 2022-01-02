DALLAS — Kendric Davis had 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and SMU defeated Central Florida 72-60 in American Athletic Conference play on Sunday.

Davis made 9 of 10 from the free-throw line to help the Mustangs (11-3, 2-0) notch their eighth straight victory. Michael Weathers added 19 points, while Marcus Weathers totaled 10 points and eight rebounds. Zach Nutall scored 10.

SMU totaled 27 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Brandon Mahan had 17 points for the Knights (9-3, 1-1), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 12 points and seven rebounds, while Darius Perry scored 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com