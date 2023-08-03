SAN FRANCISCO — J.D. Davis hit a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning to back Logan Webb's first win in five starts and the San Francisco Giants overcame an early two-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Webb (9-9) struck out five and walked one, allowing two runs on four hits over seven innings to snap a four-start winless stretch in which he was 0-2 since beating Colorado on July 9. Webb had just one win over his previous six outings.

The Giants hit three straight singles off Tyler Gilbert (0-2) to begin the sixth — from Wilmer Flores, Joc Pederson and Patrick Bailey — and load the bases for Davis.

Tyler Rogers pitched the eighth and Camilo Doval finished for his 32nd save as the Giants secured a 10th straight series victory or tie with the Diamondbacks at home dating to 2020.

D-backs starter Slade Cecconi allowed two runs on four hits over 4 2/3 innings making his major league debut at age 24. Cecconi didn't allow a hit in his major league debut until Flores doubled sharply to left with one out in the fourth.

Brandon Crawford hit an RBI triple in the fifth following Davis' leadoff single, then Isan Díaz tied it at 2 with a run-scoring single for his first hit of 2023.

Jace Peterson hit an RBI single in the initial inning for his first RBI since joining the Diamondbacks in a trade from Oakland on Monday, and Corbin Carroll added an RBI groundout the first.

Cecconi had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno before the game and became the second of five players from the D-backs' 2020 draft to debut this year along with Thursday starter Brandon Pfaadt.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Austin Adams suffered a fractured right ankle in Tuesday's loss to San Francisco and will miss the remainder of the season. He was placed on the 60-day injured list. Adams entered to start the eighth inning, but threw just two pitches when he took a comebacker by Joc Pederson off the ankle. ... RHP Zach Davies (lower back inflammation) is headed for a simulate game of up to 60 pitches soon and has been throwing bullpens. ... 1B Christian Walker got a break before singling as a pinch-hitter in the eighth as manager Torey Lovullo considered it time to get the veteran off his feet. ''He's hasn't had one in a while,'' Lovullo said. ''... He doesn't like getting days off but he needs one.''

Giants: 2B Thairo Estrada was set to be designated hitter for Triple-A Sacramento then play at second base to test his fractured left hand before being activated, perhaps as soon as this weekend. ... RHP Anthony DeSclafani received a second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister on his strained flexor tendon in his pitching arm.

UP NEXT

Arizona rookie RHP Pfaadt (0-4, 8.20 ERA) makes his ninth career start in the series finale Thursday still seeking his first major league win. The Giants had yet to name their starter.

